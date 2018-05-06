CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a car sped away after fatally hitting one person and injuring four others who were walking on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp on Chicago’s west side.

Illinois State Police say the five people had been riding in a cab that broke down on the highway and decided to walk up the exit ramp when they were hit about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene in the Fifth City neighborhood. The four others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Information about the victims wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators were searching for the car that left the scene. A description wasn’t released, but the vehicle’s front bumper was left behind at the crash scene.