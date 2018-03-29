PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in suburban Dallas say one person is dead and three others wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police in Plano say the shooting occurred Thursday morning and described it as an isolated incident.

They say the gunman has fled the apartment complex and a search is underway to find the person.

Police spokesman David Tilley told The Dallas Morning News that at least one of the victims was targeted but the motive for the shooting was unknown.

He says the victims were found in an apartment and also in the parking lot of the complex.