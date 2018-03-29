PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in suburban Dallas say one person is dead and three others wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex.
Police in Plano say the shooting occurred Thursday morning and described it as an isolated incident.
They say the gunman has fled the apartment complex and a search is underway to find the person.
Police spokesman David Tilley told The Dallas Morning News that at least one of the victims was targeted but the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
He says the victims were found in an apartment and also in the parking lot of the complex.