LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say one person was killed and three were injured in a six-vehicle crash that is believed to have been caused by a woman driving under the influence.
Police say the woman ran a red light Thursday morning, causing the initial wreck at a Las Vegas Boulevard intersection. Police say she then tried to flee the scene, causing a secondary crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead.
Officers said the woman failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and is at a hospital being treated for injuries.
Officer Aden OcampoGomez said one of the three injured people was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
Further details were not immediately available.