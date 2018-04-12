LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say one person was killed and three were injured in a six-vehicle crash that is believed to have been caused by a woman driving under the influence.

Police say the woman ran a red light Thursday morning, causing the initial wreck at a Las Vegas Boulevard intersection. Police say she then tried to flee the scene, causing a secondary crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead.

Officers said the woman failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and is at a hospital being treated for injuries.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said one of the three injured people was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available.