ARNEGARD, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured in a collision near Arnegard, in northwestern North Dakota.

The accident happened about 1:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 85. The Highway Patrol says a man driving a GMC Envoy lost control and entered the westbound lanes, where it was struck by a man driving a Toyota Highlander.

A passenger in the Envoy died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Envoy and two people in the Highlander were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The patrol says there was ice and compacted snow on the roadway and it was snowing at the time of the accident.