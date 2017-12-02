MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — One man has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a bar in the Los Angeles suburb of Monrovia.

The Monrovia Police Department says an altercation broke out early Saturday at the Gem City Bar and Grill, and one person pulled a gun.

All three victims were taken to hospitals, where one died.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide unit has joined the investigation. The Sheriff’s Department says there’s no information about the suspect.