HUDSON, Maine (AP) — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s says a man was killed and two others hurt in a single-car crash in the town of Hudson, Maine.

Officials say a man and woman were taken to the hospital Sunday evening and that authorities also searched for a fourth person believed to have fled the scene. That person was later located.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Route 221.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. The sheriff’s department said the investigation was continuing.