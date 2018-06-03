Share story

By
The Associated Press

RONAN, Mont. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died after her vehicle collided with a police car that was responding to an emergency call in western Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 93 near Ronan.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling southbound when a Jeep Wrangler attempted to make a U-turn directly in front of the oncoming police vehicle.

The police car hit the driver’s side of the Wrangler.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while a passenger and the 26-year-old male deputy were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan with injuries.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

The Associated Press