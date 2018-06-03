RONAN, Mont. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died after her vehicle collided with a police car that was responding to an emergency call in western Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 93 near Ronan.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling southbound when a Jeep Wrangler attempted to make a U-turn directly in front of the oncoming police vehicle.

The police car hit the driver’s side of the Wrangler.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while a passenger and the 26-year-old male deputy were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan with injuries.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com