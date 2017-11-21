PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say one person was killed and another seriously injured when a car struck a utility pole.
Sgt. Vince Lewis says an 18-year-old woman was killed when ejected from the vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy who had potentially life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred early Tuesday morning near North Pyramid Peak Road and 67th Avenue in northwest Phoenix.
No additional information was released.
