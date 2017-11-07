MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Georgia is investigating two nighttime shootings in its county seat.
WMAZ-TV reports that Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says one man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night, and another man was found shot inside a car at a gas station in Milledgeville.
Massee says the man found at the Jets Gas Station was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown. Investigators are trying to determine where exactly he was shot.
Neither victim has been identified.
Milledgeville is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Macon.
Information from: WMAZ-TV, http://www.wmaz.com/