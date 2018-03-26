GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — One man has died and another man has been wounded in a weekend shooting in South Carolina.
Greenville County sheriff’s Deputy Sean Zukowsky told local media that officers were called around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Zukowsky said officers found two men with gunshot wounds who were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. One of the men has died. The second man is expected to recover.
The coroner’s office says the victim was 31-year-old Lamarckus Terrell Boswell.
No arrests have been reported.
Deputies have not released a possible motive.