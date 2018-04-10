SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — One person has died and another person has been burned in a fire in South Carolina.

The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Monday in northern Spartanburg County.

Coroner Charles Clevenger said he is still working to identify the person who died.

The injured person was flown to an Augusta, Georgia, hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The sheriff’s office and the fire marshal’s office are investigating.

No other details were immediately available