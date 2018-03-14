GARNER, N.C. (AP) — Police say one man has died and another has been hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in North Carolina.
Media outlets reported that officers were called to an apartment complex in Garner around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers responding to the shooting found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed hospital in Raleigh where he died. His name has not been released.
Police said a second man arrived at the hospital shortly after the shooting and investigators think he was connected to the apartment shooting. His name and condition were not immediately available.
Garner Police Capt. Joe Binns said investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. But Binns said there is no danger to the public now.