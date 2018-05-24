BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A fatal shooting in Bridgeport left one man dead and another in critical condition.
The Connecticut Post reports the men arrived at separate hospitals shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say a man who was brought to St. Vincent’s Medical Center died shortly after 6 a.m. The man in critical condition had been taken to Bridgeport Hospital.
Their names have not been publicly released.
Police say it appears the shooting took place near Asylum and Plymouth streets. It’s the city’s fifth homicide this year.
