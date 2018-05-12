MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one woman was killed and other badly injured when the car they were in crashed into a police cruiser in a northeastern Indiana city.
The crash happened late Friday in downtown Marion, where city police say the car with the two women inside collided with a police car that had its lights and sirens activated while going to assist another officer with a traffic stop involving narcotics.
Police say one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.
The police car left the street and crashed into a building, but officials say the officer was treated at a hospital and released.
The identity of the woman killed wasn’t immediately released.