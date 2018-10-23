BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say one person was shot and wounded along the Boise River Greenbelt.

The Boise Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. between Whitewater Park and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and that a suspect was arrested.

Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

An investigation is ongoing.