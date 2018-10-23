BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say one person was shot and wounded along the Boise River Greenbelt.
The Boise Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. between Whitewater Park and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and that a suspect was arrested.
Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Several powerful earthquakes strike off the shore of Canada
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Records: Suspect in Utah university killing was sex offender VIEW
- Leaked video shows Khashoggi 'body double' after killing VIEW
- The trade war’s latest casualties: China’s coddled cats and dogs
An investigation is ongoing.