AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — One person was severely burned and 20 other people were displaced when a multi-unit apartment building occupied by college students went up in flames in Massachusetts.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson says the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday.
He says crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the third-story windows of the six-unit building, which did have working smoke alarms.
Most occupants made it out, but while firefighters were searching the building, they found one resident inside suffering from second- and third-degree burns and smoke inhalation. That victim was taken to a Connecticut burns hospital.
The cause remains under investigation.
The occupants were students at the University of Massachusetts. The school said it would provide them with free campus housing for the remainder of the semester.