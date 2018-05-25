Share story

By
The Associated Press

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was injured when a propane tank exploded and eight other tanks caught fire at a propane refilling station in the Denver suburb of Westminster.

The Westminster Fire Department said Friday a tank sitting in the back of a running pickup ignited fire, triggering a chain reaction that sent tanks and debris ricocheting around a parking lot.

Firefighters hosed down a large supply tank to keep it from exploding.

Officials say the tank that caught fire was venting propane, but they didn’t say what ignited it.

The fire department says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officials didn’t disclose the person’s name or the nature of the injuries.

Some homes were evacuated as a precaution but residents have been allowed to return.

