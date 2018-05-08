EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — A suspect in a South Carolina bar shooting has been wounded after shooting at a police officer and sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators in Edgefield County reported one person was also injured in the shooting at a Johnston bar on Monday night.

The suspect fled, but an Edgefield County sheriff’s deputy and an Edgefield police officer followed him. When he shot at them, they returned fire, wounding the man.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the suspect and the officers are white men. The officers were not hurt.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia. There was no word on his condition Tuesday morning.

The condition of the person wounded in the bar wasn’t available.

Berry says his agency is investigating.