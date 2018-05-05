ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle.
The Pioneer Press reports the blaze was reported at about 8 p.m. Friday in the Thomas-Dale neighborhood. The St. Paul Fire Department put out the fire.
Authorities say the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office is working to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com