YORK, Pa. (AP) — Officials have confirmed one firefighter has died and four others are seriously injured after the partial collapse of a former piano factory in York, Pennsylvania.

Republican State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill confirmed the death in a Facebook post Thursday, saying the other four responders are “fighting for their lives” at York Hospital.

York officials say part of the four-story building fell on the firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday. The Weaver Organ and Piano factory was being converted into residential units.

Officials have not released the names of the firefighters caught in the collapse.

York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.