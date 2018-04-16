FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say one person was stabbed to death at a weekend house party that turned violent.
Police arriving at the scene in Fontana around 2:30 a.m. Sunday observed a large number of partygoers fleeing the scene.
A male believed to be a teenager was lying in the street, suffering from a stab wound to the chest.
A police statement says officers attempted to render aid until the victim could be taken to a hospital, where he died.
