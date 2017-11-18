NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans voters are choosing their next mayor in a runoff election that will result in a woman winning the top city government post for the first time.

City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ’-uh-ray SHAR’-boh-nay) were the top two finishers among 18 candidates last month. Both are Democrats vying to succeed term-limited incumbent Mitch Landrieu.

Landrieu is credited with accelerating the recovery from Hurricane Katrina. But Saturday’s winner will inherit problems. Crime is one. Another is dysfunction at the agency overseeing city drainage and drinking water.

Negative campaigns sometimes overshadowed issues. Cantrell faced questions about her use of a city credit card. Charbonnet has been cast as a political insider by critics who raised fears she would steer city work to political cronies.