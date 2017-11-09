JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont authorities say one person is dead and another person has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in a three-car crash in Johnson.

The crash happened on Route 15 Wednesday evening.

Police say 27-year-old Shelley Stevenson of Eden, Vermont, crashed into an oncoming car.

The other driver, 59-year-old Eileen Obrien, of Johnson, was killed. Stevenson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being evaluated at Copley Hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if Stevenson had a lawyer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.