JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont authorities say one person is dead and another person has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in a three-car crash in Johnson.
The crash happened on Route 15 Wednesday evening.
Police say 27-year-old Shelley Stevenson of Eden, Vermont, crashed into an oncoming car.
The other driver, 59-year-old Eileen Obrien, of Johnson, was killed. Stevenson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being evaluated at Copley Hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if Stevenson had a lawyer.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.