CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — One woman has died, another was injured and a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in central South Carolina

The Cayce Public Safety Department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 33-year-old Marquita Latasha Mobley of Cayce died in the shooting. A second woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her name and condition were not available.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Davon Sligh turned himself in to Richland County sheriff’s deputies Sunday night. He’s being held in the Lexington County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

No other details were immediately available.