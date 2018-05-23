KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a man died and another person was critically injured shortly after police had stopped pursing one of the vehicles.

Police say the collision happened early Wednesday in central Kansas City.

KCTV5 reports the chase began when officers tried to stop a Dodge for speeding. The driver didn’t stop and officers pursued the vehicle for a few blocks before ending the chase.

A short time later, officers were called to an accident involving the Dodge and another car. Police say one of the two cars ran a red light before the collision.

The Dodge caught fire and witnesses pulled the driver out but he died later at a hospital. The driver of the second car is in critical condition.

