BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in a Boston barbershop.
The Boston Police Department says an argument took place Tuesday evening in a Hyde Park neighborhood barbershop when a man was stabbed.
The victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
Police say there have been no arrests, and that the investigation is ongoing.
