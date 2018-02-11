SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an apartment building fire in Salem.

WMUR-TV reports that the fire broke up just after 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Cluff Crossing Road. Firefighters rescued multiple residents. Six people were taken to the hospital, including one person who jumped from the third floor to escape the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced by the fire.

