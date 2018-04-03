WINSTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old man was arrested after another man died when two all-terrain vehicles collided.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 30-year-old Dallas Allen of Pattonsburg died Monday when the ATV he was on collided with another ATV on Missouri 6 near Wilson in Daviess County. A 10-year-old girl on Allen’s ATV suffered moderate injuries.
The patrol says the driver of the other ATV, a 29-year-old man from Hamilton, was arrested on possible charges of felony driving while intoxicated, operating an ATV on a highway and failure to have a valid license. He suffered moderate injuries.
The collision happened when one of the ATVs slowed to make a turn and was hit from behind Allen’s ATV. Both vehicles overturned.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com