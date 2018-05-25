TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in southeast Wyoming.
Goshen County Undersheriff Jeremy Wardell tells KGAB-AM in Cheyenne that deputies were called to a reported stabbing in Ft. Laramie around 3:11 p.m. Thursday.
Wardell says the victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to Community Hospital in Torrington where he died from his injuries.
Deputies took into custody a 26-year-old Ft. Laramie man.
The incident remains under investigation.
Information from: KGAB-AM, http://www.kgab.com