PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has died after an apparent shooting near a tavern in northeast Portland.
Portland police said they received a report of gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Glass House Tavern.
KOIN reports that when officers arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the initial investigation, staff at a local hospital told dispatch that a man arrived at the hospital’s emergency department by private vehicle. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers believe the man was injured in the same shooting.