CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man at a Laramie County residence near Cheyenne.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department says it received a call about 2 a.m. Tuesday from a man who reported that he had shot his roommate.
The victim was identified as Michael B. Robbins.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody, and police confiscated a handgun.
