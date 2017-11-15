CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man at a Laramie County residence near Cheyenne.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department says it received a call about 2 a.m. Tuesday from a man who reported that he had shot his roommate.

The victim was identified as Michael B. Robbins.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody, and police confiscated a handgun.