MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Police have confirmed one death in an officer-involved shooting in northwest Arkansas.
The Times Record reports that the shooting was called in Tuesday from an apartment complex in Mulberry, east of Fort Smith. Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says an officer shot a man after he “pulled a weapon” and didn’t comply with the officer’s orders.
Brown says the officer initially responded to a theft complaint at a gas station near the apartment complex, but then traveled to the apartments where he believed the suspect to be.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown says the shooting investigation has been turned over to the county prosecutor and sheriff’s office.
The sheriff expects the names and details on the officer and suspect to be publicly released next week.
Information from: Southwest Times Record, http://www.swtimes.com/