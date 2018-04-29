SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — State fire marshals say one person is dead after a mobile home fire in central Delaware.
Authorities say the fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday on West Big Woods Road in Smyrna.
Firefighter arrived to find flames pouring from the dwelling and later discovered one person dead inside.
There were no smoke alarms in the mobile home.
Further details were not immediately available.