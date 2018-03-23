Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — One person has died in a fire at a home in Florida.

St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue officials said in a news release that a body was recovered in a two story home early Friday.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

