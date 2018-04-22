Share story

By
The Associated Press

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — One person has died in a house fire that started in a garage in Falmouth.

Firefighters responded to the house early Saturday evening.

The Falmouth fire chief says the fire started in a car in the garage and then spread to the house.

A man was pulled from the house and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Authorities say the fire appears to have been accidental. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Associated Press