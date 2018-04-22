FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — One person has died in a house fire that started in a garage in Falmouth.
Firefighters responded to the house early Saturday evening.
The Falmouth fire chief says the fire started in a car in the garage and then spread to the house.
A man was pulled from the house and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
Authorities say the fire appears to have been accidental. The cause of the fire is being investigated.