NEW YORK (AP) — A 71-year-old man has died in an apartment fire in Manhattan’s East Village.
Police say Barry Allen was pronounced dead at the scene on East 7th Street after firefighters responded to the fire at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Several other people received minor injuries.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
