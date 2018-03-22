PALMER, Mass. (AP) — One person has died in an early morning apartment building fire in Massachusetts.
The fire in the Three Rivers section of Palmer was reported at about 2 a.m. Thursday and firefighters arrived to find heavy flames on a third-floor rear porch.
Police tell westernmassnews.com that one person died. No name was immediately released.
Authorities say 11 people lived in the brock building with six units.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Trump went way off-script on his Putin call — reinforcing the peril of the looming Kim Jong Un meeting
Fire departments from several surrounding communities helped battle the flames.
The cause is under investigation.