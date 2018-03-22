PALMER, Mass. (AP) — One person has died in an early morning apartment building fire in Massachusetts.

The fire in the Three Rivers section of Palmer was reported at about 2 a.m. Thursday and firefighters arrived to find heavy flames on a third-floor rear porch.

Police tell westernmassnews.com that one person died. No name was immediately released.

Authorities say 11 people lived in the brock building with six units.

Fire departments from several surrounding communities helped battle the flames.

The cause is under investigation.