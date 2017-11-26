Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in northwestern Vermont.

Police say 20-year-old Mark B. Martin Jr. of Isle La Motte was killed when his vehicle went off the road in Alburgh and hit a tree Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vermont State Police are investigating the crash and are asking any witnesses to contact the St. Albans barracks.

