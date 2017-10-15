ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — One person is dead after a single-car wreck in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County police say the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say 21-year-old David Nawrocki was driving on College Parkway when he veered off the road, struck an embankment and rolled over onto the roof. Nawrocki wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was found pinned under the car. He was declared dead on the scene. Nawrocki’s passengers were able to extricate themselves from the car and were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the wreck was speed and swerving. It is unclear if alcohol played a role, though police say road conditions were likely a factor.