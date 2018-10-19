SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and nearly 40 others have been injured after a tour bus and a pickup truck collided on a central Pennsylvania highway.
News outlets report the crash occurred Friday afternoon on State Route 147 in Northumberland County.
Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg tweeted that it received 33 people from the crash. Hospital officials say the patients mostly had minor injuries. An additional six passengers were taken to a Danville hospital.
Steve Born, a spokesman for tour operator Globus, tells The Daily Item that the driver of the pickup truck was killed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies
- As NASA's prized telescopes falter, astronomers fear losing their eyes in space
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
Born says the majority of the passengers on the tour bus were from Australia and New Zealand.
Passenger David Knight says the tour started in Niagara Falls and was headed south to Lancaster County,