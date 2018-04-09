FAIRBANKS, Wis. (AP) — One person is dead after a weekend mobile home fire in the Town of Fairbanks.
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters who responded to the blaze about 4:45 a.m. Sunday found the body. The deceased is believed to be the occupant of the home.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.
