TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between neighbors has ended in a deadly Topeka shooting.
Sgt. James Moore said officers responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to a report that someone had been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the suspected shooter was still on scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com