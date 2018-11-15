PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting outside a southeast Portland strip club.

KOIN reports that police officers responded to the Dream On Saloon after reports of gunfire early Thursday morning.

When officers arrived around 2 a.m., they found a man down on the sidewalk. Emergency medical personnel determined he was dead.

Authorities searched the area and found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot of the strip club. However, no suspects have been found.