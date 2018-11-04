OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian paramedics said one person was killed Sunday after two small planes crashed mid-air in the capital of Ottawa.
Ottawa police said the accident occurred over the west end of the city just after 10 a.m. local time.
Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper said one plane crashed into a field and the other managed to land at the Ottawa International Airport after the collision.
A spokesman for Ottawa paramedics, Marc-Antoine Deschamps, said one person who was in the plane that crashed in the field was pronounced dead on scene.
Deschamps said no one in the other plane was reported to have injuries.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the plane that landed at the airport sustained minor damage.
Police said it is not yet known how many people were aboard either aircraft.