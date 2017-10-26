LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One person is dead after a car plowed through a restaurant wall in an unincorporated Georgia city.

Gwinnett County Police spokesman Cpl. Deon Washington says the car drove into M&J Homestyle Cooking in Snellville on Thursday.

A 71-year-old man died after he was struck by the silver BMW sport utility vehicle. Washington says the driver, a 68-year-old woman, confused the accelerator for the brake as she approached a parking spot. She was not hurt. It has not yet been determined if the driver will be charged.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the victim was sitting with another man at a table near the window when the car drove into them. His companion, who is still alive, was briefly pinned under the vehicle as people shouted at the driver to back up.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com