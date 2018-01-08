NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and four others are hurt after an overnight house fire on Long Island.
Newsday says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in North Amityville.
Fire Chief Aaron Collins says several firefighters had to be treated for hypothermia.
Collins says neighboring homes and vehicles also were damaged.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com