NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and four others are hurt after an overnight house fire on Long Island.

Newsday says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in North Amityville.

Fire Chief Aaron Collins says several firefighters had to be treated for hypothermia.

Collins says neighboring homes and vehicles also were damaged.

