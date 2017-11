LACOMBE, La. (AP) — At least one person is dead and four others were injured after a shooting a home in the Lacombe area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says, a Facebook posting Saturday, that the shooting happened Friday night. Where the shooting occurred was not released nor was the gender, age or conditions of the victims.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Meredith Timberlake says investigators are still sorting through the details so further information was not immediately available.