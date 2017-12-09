EDDINGTON, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say an 18-year-old Greenbush resident was killed in a two vehicle crash that also seriously injured three other people.

Police say the Eddington crash killed Brandon Cook on Friday afternoon. They say his vehicle veered into the opposite lane and was struck by a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Abby Reynolds Danforth of Old Town.

Police say Danforth and a pair of teenagers who were in Cook’s car were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries. The teenagers were 16-year-old Alexis McKenzie and 17-year-old Avery Hallahan. An update on the conditions of the three injured people was not immediately available on Saturday morning.