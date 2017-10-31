BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a wrong-way crash involving two cars has killed one man and injured three others.

WCSH-TV reports police responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday in Brunswick. Police say a man had been driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 1 when he collided head-on with a minivan.

The driver of the car died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say three people travelling in the minivan were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

