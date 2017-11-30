FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead after a crash involving a car and a town-owned pickup truck in Falmouth.
Three other people were injured in the accident early Wednesday afternoon.
The Cape Cod Times reports the truck rolled over in the crash.
The car sustained heavy damage. Firefighters say a passenger, identified Thursday as 70-year-old Roger Hoar, was unconscious and died at the hospital.
The driver of the car and two people in the truck were also injured. The truck was being driven by an employee of the town’s Marine and Environmental Services Department.
The crash remains under investigation.